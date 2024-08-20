West Bengal governor calls on Vice President Dhankhar

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar here on Tuesday.

Bose's visit to the national capital comes amid the ongoing doctors' protest in West Bengal against the alleged rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

"Shri C.V. Ananda Bose Ji, Hon'ble Governor of West Bengal, called on Hon'ble Vice-President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Vice-President's Enclave today," Dhankhar's office said in a post on X. It also shared a picture from the meeting.

Before being elected as Vice-President, Dhankhar was the governor of West Bengal.