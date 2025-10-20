West Bengal Governor, CM greet people on Kali Puja, Diwali

Kolkata, Oct 20 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Kali Puja and Diwali.

Bose, in his message said, "May the festival of lights illuminate our lives and guide us towards harmony." He also wished the people of the state good health, prosperity and progress on the occasion of Kali puja and Diwali.

The chief minister conveyed her heartfelt wishes for Kali Puja and Diwali, and also shared a festive song written and composed by her and sung by Srilekha Bandyopadhyay.

In a post on X, Banerjee invoked the blessings of Goddess Kali, saying, "May the compassionate Mother, the Goddess of Light, remove darkness and bring peace to all." PTI BSM RG