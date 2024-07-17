West Bengal governor meets voters who 'could not vote'

Kolkata, Jul 17 (PTI) Around 100 people who were allegedly not allowed to vote by Trinamool Congress workers in the recent elections in West Bengal met Governor CV Ananda Bose.

Led by Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, they alleged that they were not allowed to vote during the by-elections and also during the Lok Sabha polls.

Bose interacted with them during the meeting on Tuesday and assured them of looking into the matter.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Bose at the Raj Bhavan, Adhikari said he would seek an appointment with President Draupadi Murmu and take these voters to her so that they can narrate about the "atrocities they have been going through".

"The president is the constitutional head of the country and should know what is going on in West Bengal. This cannot be allowed to continue. I will seek an appointment with her and take five of these people to meet her," he said. PTI SCH NN SOM