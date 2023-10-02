West Bengal Governor pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Kolkata, Oct 2 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary on Monday.

Advertisment

Today marks the 154th birth anniversary of Gandhi, hailed as the Father of the Nation, who led India to freedom through the path of non-violence and continues to be a globally revered figure.

The governor placed floral wreaths on the base of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in the downtown area of the metropolis.

After paying tribute, Bose said 'sabko sammati de Bhagban' (Let God give good sense to prevail on all).

He also said, "Let us pursue the Gandhian faith which is the only way for salvation for the country and mankind". PTI dc RG