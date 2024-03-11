West Bengal Governor praises film 'Article 370'

Kolkata, Mar 11 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Monday said the film 'Article 370' "is not just a celluloid reality but a reality check which underscores the undeniable truth".

Bose who recently watched the film at a city multiplex told PTI that the movie 'Article 370' exposes a "fatal flaw" that was factored into the Constitution.

"The film takes the lid off the cauldron of enigma. A lie that was flaunted as truth, the whole truth and nothing but truth, has now come to light. This visual presentation leaves no doubt in the minds of the spectators that Article 370 was a fraud play on the psyche of the nation by vested interests over the years", Bose told PTI.

"Article 370 was interpolated to subserve the political and divisive interests of the dark forces which wanted to have their hydra hold over the people of Kashmir. What is the message given by the movie? The scrapping of Article 370 reflects the realisation of the nation about its inner strength, strength of conviction and showcases that truth always triumphs over the untruth", he said.

Bose said that the Indian government has shown its inner strength in seamlessly scrapping Article 370.

"The movie gives a solid message that India is ready to rejig and reboot. India is ready to assert. India is ready to decide for itself. India is ready to expose the bluff played by the vested interests against it. India is ready to call a spade a spade. India is ready to squarely face the break India brigade".

Bose described the movie as "very scintillating and enthralling" achieving its artistic objective with creative excellence.

"There are moments of imaginative and histrionic sublimity in the movie. Determinate ways in which the Prime Minister and his Home Minister move the nation forward gives goosebumps to the spectator on various moments in the course of the movie", the Bengal governor said.

"With the scrapping of Article 370, we once again proved 'tamaso ma jyotirgamaya'. There is light at the end of the tunnel", he said.

Released on February 23, ‘Article 370’ is a political action thriller film directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale.

The film stars Yami Gautam, Priyamani, Skand Thakur, Ashwini Kaul, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar in pivotal roles. PTI SCH RG