West Bengal governor reaches Siliguri, to take stock of flood situation

Kolkata, Oct 5 (PTI) Governor CV Ananda Bose reached Siliguri on Thursday morning to take stock of the flood situation in the northern districts of West Bengal.

Advertisment

Bose, who returned from New Delhi, is scheduled to take an aerial survey of the flood-affected districts of Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong and Cooch Behar.

"He is very concerned about the situation and wants it to be addressed with the highest priority," an official said.

The governor went to the northern districts on a day the ruling TMC scheduled a 'Raj Bhavan Chalo' march in Kolkata, demanding the release of MGNREGA funds from the Centre.

Advertisment

Bose is scheduled to fly back to New Delhi after completing his survey of the flood situation, the official said.

He had reached New Delhi from Kochi on Wednesday evening.

Bose on Wednesday also spoke to the governors of neighbouring states, including Sikkim, over the flood situation there. PTI SCH SOM