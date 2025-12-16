West Bengal Governor salutes Indian armed forces on Vijay Diwas

Kolkata, Dec 16 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Tuesday lauded the armed forces on Vijay Diwas, the day the Indian Army defeated Pakistan in the 1971 war, saying the victory sent a clear message to the world that "right always triumphs over might".

Speaking on the occasion of the Vijay Diwas celebrations at Fort William here, while remembering the soldiers of the 1971 war, the governor said India, along with the 'Muktijoddhas', fought against oppression and for democracy, defeating Pakistan to secure freedom for Bangladesh.

"It is a reminder of who makes a nation great and strong. India has proved time and again that the force of righteousness prevails over brute power," he said.

Bose also extended his best wishes to Bangladesh on the occasion, describing the day as a celebration of the liberation of people from an oppressive regime.

As part of the observance, Bose, along with Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, senior officers of the Indian Army and ex-servicemen who are recipients of gallantry medals, placed wreaths to pay homage to the martyrs.

The ceremony was marked by three Army helicopters showering flower petals as an Army band played patriotic tunes. PTI SUS BSM RG