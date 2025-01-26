West Bengal Governor unfurls Tricolour at Republic Day function in Kolkata

Kolkata, Jan 26 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Sunday unfurled the National flag at the Republic Day function held at Red Road here.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee participated in the event.

Contingents of the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, West Bengal Police, Kolkata Police, Rapid Action Force and Disaster Management Group took part in the parade.

The main attraction of the Republic Day parade was the Robotic Mules and new-generation vehicles by the Indian Army.

Display of guns like 'Pinaka', 'Smerch' among others by the Indian Army were also included.

Students from various schools also participated in the ceremony.

Several cultural programmes like 'Kukri' dance by artists from Darjeeling besides performances by students from Sunderbans in South 24 Parganas district and Baul artists were also held. PTI SCH RG