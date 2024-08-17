West Bengal govt acting against those crusading for justice: BJP

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday accused the West Bengal government of cracking down on doctors and a section of the media for demanding justice in the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor, terming it the "most sinister and institutional cover up" to save the culprits.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla claimed that the sole agenda of the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government is "silencing the truth, saving rapists and destroying evidence at any cost".

He told reporters that 43 doctors were transferred in the state, including a few to remote areas, for allegedly raising their voice for justice while police have been warning citizens and journalists of legal action for their crusade for justice.

In a swipe at Banerjee for leading a march seeking justice in the case, Poonawalla asked as to what she was protesting when she was incharge of home and health ministries.

The priority of police is not to act against thousands of vandals who stormed R G Kar Medical Hospital but to act against those raising their voice for justice, he claimed, adding that some journalists have had to deactivate their social media accounts.

"The TMC has come to represent an authoritarian and Talibani mindset," the BJP spokesperson alleged, adding that the biggest of dictators will admire Banerjee for her action in this case.

Poonawalla said TMC spokesperson Santanu Sen was removed from his position for saying that there were many complaints against the college principal, who was immediately rehabilitated by the government after his decision to quit.

There is outrage across the country and everybody is demanding justice but the government's priority is to save criminals, he said.

Poonawalla also targeted opposition INDIA bloc parties for their "conspiracy of silence".

The postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the RG Kar MCH last week.

A mob entered the hospital in the early hours of Thursday and ransacked the stage where junior doctors had been demonstrating against the alleged rape and murder of the doctor and demanding security in their workplace.

The mob also vandalised the emergency department, nursing unit and medicine store.