West Bengal govt deploys senior officers to oversee flagship schemes in districts

Kolkata, Jan 27 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Tuesday deployed senior officers across districts to oversee development works under various flagship schemes, including 'Amader Para Amader Samadhan' and 'Pathashree', according to an official order.

The allocation of districts and areas among officers has been made with immediate effect. The officers concerned will visit the field and coordinate with the respective district magistrates of their assigned areas, the order said.

As per the order, Rajesh Kumar Sinha has been assigned Kolkata (South), while Onkar Singh Meena will oversee South 24 Parganas. Vandana Yadav has been posted to Paschim Bardhaman, and Parwez Ahmad Siddiqui to Murshidabad.

Choten D Lama has been deployed in Malda, and Santanu Basu in Kolkata (North). P B Salim has been assigned Nadia, while Saumitra Mohan will look after Darjeeling (excluding Siliguri) and Kalimpong, the order stated.

P Mohangandhi has been posted to Bankura, and Sanjay Bansal to Purulia.

Shubhanjan Das will oversee Purba Bardhaman, while Antara Acharya has been assigned Hooghly, it said.

Sharad Kumar Dwivedi has been deployed in Howrah and Jhargram, while P Ulagnathan will oversee North 24 Parganas, while Pawan Kadyan has been assigned Paschim Medinipur.

Rajarshi Mitra will oversee Siliguri subdivision in Darjeeling district, and Chaitali Chakrabarti has been posted to Dakshin Dinajpur. Rajat Nanda has been assigned to Purba Medinipur.

Among the WBCS (Executive) officers, Bidhan Chandra Ray has been deployed in Cooch Behar, Purnendu Kumar Majhi in Birbhum, Sunil Agarwala in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar, and Tanvir Afzal in Uttar Dinajpur.

The order said the deployment has been made to ensure closer monitoring and coordination of development initiatives at the district level. PTI SCH RG