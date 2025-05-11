West Bengal govt directs DMs, SPs to remain alert

Kolkata, May 11 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant on Sunday directed the district magistrates and SPs to remain alert and keep a check on any attempt to disrupt the law and order situation in the state.

Chairing a meeting at the state secretariat, he directed the DMs and SPs to maintain proper coordination, especially in the districts that have international or interstate borders.

Speaking to PTI, Pant said the meeting was held to direct the DMs and SPs to remain alert in the backdrop of the India-Pakistan conflict.

India and Pakistan on Saturday reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect, after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes. However, hours later, New Delhi accused Islamabad of breaching it.

"The DMs, SPs, and senior police officers have been asked to remain alert so that an evolving situation can be addressed," Pant said.

"The ICs (inspectors in charge of police stations), civil defence bodies, and other officers were instructed to maintain proper coordination at this juncture," he said. PTI SCH SOM