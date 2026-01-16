West Bengal govt issues guidelines for treatment of Nipah virus infection

Kolkata, Jan 16 (PTI) The West Bengal government issued guidelines for the treatment of suspected and confirmed cases of Nipah virus infection, with two patients already in hospital, officials said on Friday.

It stressed early detection, strict isolation and protocol-based clinical management to prevent transmission and fatalities.

According to the guidelines, all suspected Nipah cases must be immediately isolated and managed in designated healthcare facilities with stringent infection prevention and control measures.

Healthcare workers attending to such patients have been advised to adhere to standard, contact and droplet precautions, with emphasis on the use of appropriate personal protective equipment.

The document underlined that supportive care remains the cornerstone of treatment, as no definitive antiviral therapy has been approved specifically for Nipah virus infection.

However, ribavirin, an antiviral medication, may be considered on a case-by-case basis, particularly in high-risk exposures, in accordance with national and state-level advisories.

The guidelines also mention the use of monoclonal antibody therapy under emergency and compassionate-use protocols, subject to availability and regulatory clearance.

For chemoprophylaxis or use of drugs, the Health Department advised careful risk assessment of contacts, including healthcare workers and close household members of confirmed cases.

"Such individuals must undergo active surveillance for symptoms during the incubation period, and any decision on prophylactic intervention must be taken by designated expert committees," it said.

The guidelines reiterate the need for strict environmental sanitation, biomedical waste management and restricted movement within healthcare facilities to curb secondary transmission.

District health authorities were instructed to strengthen surveillance, ensure rapid reporting and coordinate with laboratories for timely confirmation of suspected cases.

The Health Department also directed hospitals to conduct regular training of healthcare personnel on Nipah preparedness and response, while urging the public to avoid panic and follow advisories issued by health authorities.

The state government said it remains fully prepared to respond to any Nipah-related contingency, with protocols in place for clinical management, contact tracing and public health response.

Two nurses of a private hospital in Barasat in North 24 Parganas district have tested positive for the Nipah contagion, and are currently undergoing treatment.