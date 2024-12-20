West Bengal govt must rise above politics to roll out PM Surya Ghar scheme: Joshi

Kolkata, Dec 20 (PTI) Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi on Friday urged the West Bengal government to rise above politics and implement the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, asserting that the lack of net metering regulations in the state was hindering the scheme's rollout.

Advertisment

Under the scheme, launched in February, the Centre is providing a 40 per cent subsidy to install rooftop solar panels in houses. It has set a target of installing solar panels in 1 crore houses by March 2027.

"The state government needs to provide a proper direction on net metering to the discoms as this remains the key hurdle," Joshi told PTI on the sidelines of a meeting in Kolkata where he reviewed the implementation of the scheme in the eastern and northeastern states.

"My wish is that the state government, without indulging in politics, should ensure its implementation so that people can benefit," he added.

Advertisment

Joshi said that so far 18 lakh applications have been received from across the country, and solar panels have already been installed at 7.06 lakh households.

The absence of net metering regulations in West Bengal is the main obstacle, preventing the rollout of the scheme, the minister said.

"How can I release subsidies unless net metering is in place?" he asked.

Advertisment

"States like Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh are implementing the scheme in a big way, and even the Congress-led government in Karnataka is also taking benefit of the initiative," he said.

So far, only 228 households in West Bengal have got the benefit of the scheme, he noted.

Joshi said he has written to the West Bengal government, seeking a meeting to address the issue.

Advertisment

According to sources in the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (WBSEDCL), the state government was in the process of formulating net metering regulations.

Net metering allows consumers generating electricity through solar panels to sell the surplus energy to the grid, thereby helping them gain revenue. If there is any shortfall, they can automatically buy from the grid.

The PM Surya Ghar Yojana, part of India's ambitious renewable energy mission, will see a total investment of Rs 75,000 crore by the Centre.

Advertisment

Joshi underscored the importance of the initiative in achieving India's sustainability goals.

"This initiative will transform India's energy landscape and pave the way for a sustainable future for the next generation," he said.

"We need to produce 500 gw of renewable energy by 2030 and become net zero by 2070," he said.

Advertisment

The minister urged the West Bengal government to expedite the process to ensure that people are not deprived of its benefits. PTI BSM SOM