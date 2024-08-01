West Bengal govt reshuffles bureaucracy

Kolkata, Aug 1 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Thursday appointed IAS officer Subrata Gupta as the additional chief secretary of the Science and Technology and Biotechnology Department, according to a notification.

Gupta replaced Hirdyesh Mohan who was shifted to the Mass Education Extension and Library Services Department.

Khalil Ahmed replaced Gupta as the additional chief secretary of the Food Processing Industries and Horticulture Department.

Rajesh Sinha, the principal secretary of the Housing Department with the additional charge of the Youth Services and Sports Department, was made the CEO of the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA), the notification said.

Godala Kiran Kumar was made the special secretary of the Consumer Affairs Department.

Secretary of the Land and Land Reforms and Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation Department Rashmi Kamal was moved to the Paschimanchal Unnayan Affairs Department. PTI SCH SOM