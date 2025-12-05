West Bengal govt seeks enhanced public-private collaboration to strengthen healthcare services

Kolkata, Dec 5 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Friday called for enhanced collaboration between the public and private sectors to strengthen healthcare services.

Speaking at the CII Healthcare East conclave, MoS for Health Chandrima Bhattacharya said the state government's goal was to ensure universal healthcare, emphasising that optimal public-private synergy is crucial for achieving it.

She pointed to the significant rise in medical tourism as a key success story, noting that it has propelled West Bengal to the second rank among all Indian states in foreign tourist arrivals.

"West Bengal's robust healthcare infrastructure has been fundamental in strengthening the sectoral backbone," Bhattacharya said.

She said that under the state's Swasthya Sathi scheme, 2.5 crore families were being provided free healthcare coverage.

Health Department's principal secretary NS Nigam said an allocation of Rs 23,000 crore has been made by the government for the sector in the current fiscal. PTI BSM SOM