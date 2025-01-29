West Bengal govt took action following Messi incident: Abhishek Banerjee

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday said the West Bengal government has taken action following the chaos during an event involving Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi, adding that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had apologised within an hour of the incident.

Talking to media in the Parliament complex, Banerjee also said they were not satisfied with the manner of implementation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal, but added that was not the final list.

Asked about the Messi incident, Banerjee said that the state government has taken action. "The incident that took place in Bengal, within an hour, the CM had apologised... We have bowed down in front of the people," he said.

"So many people died in Kumbh, so many people were killed in New Delhi railway station (stampede)... Have you questioned Yogi Adityanath? So many people were killed in New Delhi railway station stampede, do you go and question any BJP leader or minister?" he said.

"Leave the inquiry commission, leave the arrest, leave everything. You didn't even apologise in front of the country," he said.

He added that action has been taken against all accused. "The one who is being accused, from the police officer, to the top management of the stadium, to the minister, against everyone, action is being taken," he said.

Angry spectators, upset over alleged mismanagement, resorted to vandalism inside the stadium after the Argentine star prematurely exited the field on December 13, causing damage to property estimated by officials at around Rs two crore.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accepted the sports minister's resignation, while the state government show-caused the DGP and other senior officers, and suspended a deputy commissioner.