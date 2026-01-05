West Bengal govt transfers 26 IPS, WBPS officers

Kolkata, Jan 5 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Monday transferred 26 IPS and WBPS officers with immediate effect, a senior official said.

Anoop Jaiswal, presently DIG, Midnapore Range in the rank of IGP, has been appointed as IGP, CID, West Bengal, while Arijit Sinha has been designated as DIG, Midnapore Range with additional charge of DIG, Jangalmahal Battalion, he said.

The government also cancelled an earlier posting order and appointed Shrihari Pandey, SP, Kalimpong as DIG, Intelligence Branch, North Bengal, a notification issued in this connection stated.

Biswajit Mahato transferred from DC, Central, Howrah Police Commissionerate to DC, Special Branch, Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate.

Nima Norbu Bhutia was moved from DC, Traffic, Bidhannagar to Commanding Officer, SAP 10th Battalion, it added.

Sujata Kumari Veenapani has been posted as DC, Headquarters, Howrah Police Commissionerate, and Rakesh Singh has been appointed DC, East, Siliguri Police Commissionerate.

Shyamal Samanta was posted as Superintendent of Police, CID, West Bengal, while Rana Mukherjee was named as the DC, Special Branch, Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate.

The notification also includes postings of additional superintendents of police, deputy commissioners, SDPOs and officers of the Intelligence Branch across Howrah, Bidhannagar, Barrackpore, Chandannagar, Hooghly Rural, North Bengal and South Bengal districts. PTI SCH RG