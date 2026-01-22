West Bengal, Gujarat's R-Day tableaux to showcase legacy of 'Vande Mataram'

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) An artistic bust of 'Vande Mataram' composer Bankim Chandra Chatterjee graces the frontal portion of West Bengal's Republic Day tableau that also features sculptures of Rabindranath Tagore and Subhas Chandra Bose and freedom fighter Khudiram Bose facing the gallows.

The tableau of Gujarat portrays the legacy of the Tricolour from the time when it was inscribed with 'Vande Mataram', prepared by freedom fighter Bhikaji Cama, that was adopted by the Constituent Assembly ahead of Independence.

Cama, who was born in Gujarat's Navsari, is depicted on the front side of the state's float, holding the flag she designed.

A preview of the tableaux that would be part of the 77th Republic Day Parade on the Kartavya Path here, was held by the defence ministry at the Rashtriya Rangshala Camp in Delhi Cantonment.

The broad theme of these tableaux are -- 'Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram' and 'Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat' -- showcasing a unique mix of 150 years of 'Vande Mataram' and the nation's rapid progress on the back of the growing self-reliance across sectors, dipped in its rich and vibrant cultural diversity, officials said.

Thirty tableaux -- 17 from various states and Union Territories, and 13 from ministries and services -- will roll down the Kartavya Path during the ceremonial event whose dominant theme this year is 150 years of 'Vanda Mataram'.

West Bengal's chosen subject, in line with the overarching theme, is 'Bengal in the Freedom Movement of India'.

Its striking tableau shows a bust of Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, and its two side panels carry an image of an archival page, which says 'Vande Mataram, Anandamath, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee' in Bengali.

The middle portion depicts an equestrian statue of Netaji and a symbolic representation of a group of Indians being beaten by police personnel during the colonial era. Behind it is a sculpture of freedom fighter Matangini Hazra.

The float's lower side panels depict in relief a group of Indian personalities hailing from the undivided Bengal region who have contributed to the freedom struggle. These personalities include Chittaranjan Das, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, Sri Aurobindo, Swami Vivekananda, Benoy, Badal, Dinesh, Bagha Jatin, Pritilata Waddedar, Kazi Nazrul Islam and Rash Behari Bose.

The middle portion of the lower panel depicts the facade of the historic Alipore Jail (now a museum) of Calcutta (now Kolkata).

"The tableau pays tribute to Bengal's enduring legacy, sacrifice, and leadership in shaping India's journey to Independence, featuring a musical performance based on the original score of 'Vande Mataram' first sung by Rabindranath Tagore in 1896," according to an official note shared by the state government.

'Vande Mataram' was initially composed independently and later included in the novel 'Anandamath'. It was first sung by Rabindranath Tagore at the 1896 Congress Session in Calcutta.

The chant 'Vande Mataram' as a political slogan was first used on August 7, 1905, according to a note '150 Years of Vande Mataram: A Melody That Became a Movement', shared by the government on November 6 last year.

'Vande Mataram' was first published in the literary journal 'Bangadarshan' on November 7, 1875. Later, Chatterjee incorporated the hymn in his novel 'Anandamath', which was published in 1882. It was set to music by Tagore, it said.

It has become an integral part of the nation's civilisational, political and cultural consciousness. Commemorating this milestone presents an occasion to reaffirm the timeless message of unity, sacrifice, and devotion that 'Vande Mataram' embodies for all Indians, the note said.

Assam's tableau will showcase the theme 'Ashirakandi: The craft village'; Gujarat's 'Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram', Jammu and Kashmir's flot will depict its handicrafts and folk dances, Uttar Pradesh's the culture of Bundelkhand, and Rajasthan's Bikaner gold art.

Punjab's tableau for the upcoming parade marks the 350th anniversary of the martyrdom of the Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur.

It showcases a replica of Gurudwara Sri Sis Ganj Sahib, the site where the ninth Sikh Guru was martyred, and the fountain in front of it at Chandni Chowk in Delhi.

A revolving 'Ek Onkar' (God is One) symbol is placed at the front, alongside a cloth embossed with the words 'Hind di Chadar', representing protection for those facing oppression, a senior official said.

The trailer section depicts 'Shabad Kirtan' performed by Raagi Singhs, with a 'Khanda Sahib' monument in the background, lending a transcendental colour to the surroundings. The rear section of the trailer features a model of Gurdwara Sri Sis Ganj Sahib, the place where the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, was martyred.

The side panels of the tableau showcase the martyrdom of Guru Sahib's devout Sikhs, Bhai Mati Dass, who was sawn alive; Bhai Sati Dass, who was tied in cotton and set on fire; and Bhai Dyala, who was boiled alive in a cauldron. These individuals chose martyrdom to uphold the highest traditions of humanity.

India's civilisation journey of storytelling has been showcased in the Information and Broadcasting ministry's tableau, while the theme of the Ministry of Culture's float is 'Vande Mataram: The Soul-Cry of a Nation'.