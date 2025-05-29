West Bengal Guv Bose returns to office after recovery

Kolkata, May 29 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday attended office after recovering from illness, a statement said.

He cleared important files and discussed with senior officers the future course of action, emphasising the imperative of continuing with the people-centric programmes undertaken by the Raj Bhavan over the last two years, it said.

"The governor has decided to spend most of his time sensitising people against violence and encouraging social harmony. The governor will intensify village visits and spend time with the villagers," the statement said.

He will also stay overnight in villages for better interaction with people, it said.

He assigned officers to different districts so that people of those areas can contact them in case of need, it said.

"Teams from Raj Bhavan will visit villages where the governor had visited under the 'Aamar Gram' initiative to assess follow-up action," it said, adding that Raj Bhavan will also take the initiative to conduct the 'Darjeeling Hill Festival'.

"There is revamping and streamlining of Raj Bhavan machinery with a people-centric focus," the statement said.

Bose reiterated that the Raj Bhavan would be accessible to all sections of people, it said.

The statement said that during his hospitalisation, the government ensured that no file was kept pending.

Bose was discharged from the hospital on May 15 after he underwent an intervention procedure.

He was admitted there on April 22 with shoulder pain. PTI SCH SOM