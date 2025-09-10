West Bengal Guv Bose visits India-Nepal border in Darjeeling to assess situation

Panitanki (WB), Sep 10 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Wednesday visited the India-Nepal border in Darjeeling district and assessed the situation there amid the ongoing unrest in the neighbouring country.

Bose interacted with security personnel deployed at Panitanki and reviewed the overall preparedness along the border.

"This is part of my regular visits to the border areas. I had visited this place a few months ago as well. I want to assess the situation along the borders regularly. This visit is part of that process," he told reporters.

Describing the atmosphere at the border as peaceful, he said, "The SSB is strong, well-prepared, and is performing its duties exceedingly well. Our forces are doing their job with full commitment." The Nepal Army has imposed nationwide restrictive orders followed by a curfew to quell possible violence under the guise of protest, a day after deadly anti-government demonstrations forced Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation, leaving key buildings in flames and the nation on edge.

Vigil has been tightened along the border, including the bridge that connects Panitanki to Nepal's Kakarbhitta, officials said.

On bringing back Indian tourists stranded across the border, Bose said, "The Government of India will handle such matters in the most appropriate manner." He said he would submit a report to the departments concerned, based on his observations during the visit. PTI SCH SOM