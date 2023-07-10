West Bengal Guv C V Ananda Bose calls on President Murmu

New Delhi: West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Monday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Earlier in the day, Bose met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and apprised him about the violence in West Bengal during the panchayat elections two days back, sources said.

"Governor of West Bengal, Dr C.V. Ananda Bose called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the President's office tweeted along with pictures of the meeting.

There was widespread violence during the Saturday's polling held at more than 61,000 booths for the three-tier panchayat elections.