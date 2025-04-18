West Bengal Guv, CM greet people on Good Friday

Kolkata, Apr 18 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday greeted the people of the Christian community on the occasion of Good Friday.

Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus.

"May this Good Friday bring you peace, reflection, and renewal. May the resurrection of Jesus bring hope and joy to your heart. May the spirit of sacrifice and selflessness guide us in our journey," Bose said, according to a statement released by the Raj Bhavan on Friday.

"HG wishes the brothers and sisters of West Bengal a blessed Good Friday," it said.

Bose referred to some verses of the Bible and described the significance of the day saying that "Jesus's crucifixion and His resurrection highlight forgiveness, redemption and his eternal love for humanity." The chief minister in a post on X said, "Good Friday is a day of penance, prayer and sacrifice. May all my Christian brothers and sisters have a blessed day." PTI SCH RG