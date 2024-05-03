West Bengal Guv confident truth will prevail amid molestation allegations

Kochi, May 3 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, who is facing allegations of molesting an employee of the Raj Bhavan, said on Friday that the truth will come out in the case and he will have the last laugh.

Describing the allegations against him as a storm in a teacup, Bose, who was in Kerala on Friday, said there was no issue between him and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and they have a very friendly relationship.

However, he indicated that all the issues are created by a senior leader in her party but added that he had not tried to find out who that is.

"I am telling the people of Kerala with my head held high and boldly that I will have the last laugh," he told news channels.

He said, "This is just a storm in a teacup. When I took charge in Bengal, I knew it was not a bed of flowers. I went there determined to face everything." "It's not a 100-metre dash but mountaineering. Truth will come out. I will not bow down before anyone because Kerala nurtured me, and I have the confidence and honesty imparted from here. I will face everything in Bengal and come out victorious," Bose said.

Bose had on Thursday said in Kolkata that he would not be cowed down by "engineered narratives" and the "truth shall triumph" after TMC leaders claimed that a woman working at Raj Bhavan levelled allegations of molestation against him.

His statement came after senior TMC leaders claimed in a series of social media posts that the woman, who had levelled the allegations, has been taken to a police station to complain against Bose.

Police officials said they received a complaint and are looking into it.

Senior TMC leader and Industry Minister Shashi Panja on Friday said that the party has no agenda and no role behind this. PTI RRT COR TGB TGB SS