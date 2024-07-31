West Bengal Guv visits landslide relief camps in Kerala's Wayanad

Wayanad (Kerala), Jul 31 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose visited relief camps for the victims of the devastating landslides in Kerala's Wayanad district on Wednesday.

Sources from Raj Bhavan in Kolkata said that Governor Bose personally interacted with the affected individuals.

Hailing from Kerala, Bose also visited certain landslide-hit sites in the hill district.

Soon after the tragedy struck the state, Governor Bose had spoken with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The death toll in the devastating landslides in Kerala's Wayanad district rose to 167 on Wednesday, while 191 were missing even as the rescue teams intensified efforts to find survivors trapped under the debris on the second day of the search operations. PTI SCH TGB TGB SS