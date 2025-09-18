West Bengal has released 840 prisoners serving life-term since 2011: CM

Kolkata, Sep 18 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that the state government has released 840 prisoners serving life-term since 2011, all of whom had served more than 14 years of their sentences.

She also announced that an additional 45 inmates are now being released following due legal process.

Banerjee congratulated the released individuals and their families, noting that their good behaviour during incarceration was a key factor in the decision.

"Our government has legally released many life prisoners who have already served more than 14 years of their sentences. Since 2011, 840 such people have been released. Another 45 are being legally released. I congratulate them and their families," Banerjee posted on X.

"I know that their behaviour during their imprisonment was good. This release is a recognition of that," she wrote, emphasising the rehabilitative role of correctional facilities.

Banerjee expressed hope that the released prisoners would lead reformed lives.

"The job of correctional facilities is to change the mindset of criminals and bring them back into the mainstream of society," she said.

"I hope that these released prisoners will become good citizens in their new and free lives — and only then will our efforts be successful," she added. PTI SCH RG