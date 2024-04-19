West Bengal HS council notifies semester system in state-run schools

Kolkata, Apr 19 (PTI) The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has issued a notice announcing the adoption of a semester system of education for classes 11 and 12 in all state-run and state-aided schools.

In the notification dated April 18, addressed to school heads and teachers, WBCHSE president Chiranjib Bhattacharya said the council is introducing the semester system for class 11 starting from the academic session 2024-25, and for class 12 from the 2025-26 session.

Under the new system, the higher secondary or 10+2 course now comprises four parts - semester 1, 2, 3, and 4. Class 11 has been redesigned as semester 1 and 2, while class 12 has been restructured as semester 3 and 4, the notice said.

The notice, in accordance with the state education policy, encourages schools to offer guidance and opportunities for students to undertake challenging coursework, participate in extracurricular activities, and engage in summer projects with higher educational institutions.

It also recommends internship programmes during summer vacations, allowing students to pursue subjects of their choice by collaborating with corporate firms, publishing houses, and media houses.

The draft of the new state education policy was unveiled in August. The council has decided that the board exams will be conducted after the completion of the third and fourth semesters.

The education policy, formulated by an empowered committee, has agreed to retain the existing 4+4+2+2 structure, where students spend four years in the foundation stage, followed by another four years in upper primary (preparatory stage), and two years (classes 9 and 10) in secondary education. PTI SUS MNB