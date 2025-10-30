West Bengal HS third-semester results to be out on Friday: Council president

Kolkata, Oct 30 (PTI) The results of the West Bengal Higher Secondary (HS) third semester examinations will be declared on October 31, officials said.

This was the first time the examination was conducted under the new semester system, West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) president Chiranjib Bhattacharya said on Thursday.

He said the results will be announced at a press conference at the council office, following which students can check their marks online from 1 pm onwards on Friday.

The council will not issue printed marksheets, and candidates will have to collect them from their respective schools, he added.

The examinations were held from September 8 to 22.

This was the first higher secondary examination held under the newly introduced four-semester system, which divides the Class 12 course into two parts — third and fourth semesters. PTI SUS MNB