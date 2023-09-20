West Bengal: Illegal arms factory busted, 1 arrested

Baruipur (WB), Sept 20 (PTI) An illegal arms factory was busted in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district and one person was arrested, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Eight one-shutter guns, two rifles and equipment for making arms, including a polish machine, drilling machine, saw, iron plates and pipes, were seized as the factory, operated out of a two-room house in Kashipur's Kamaria village in Jaynagar police station area, was busted, they said.

Personnel of the Baruipur Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) contacted the accused, identified as Rahmatulla Shiekh, posing as buyers. They planned a meeting around 6 pm on Tuesday in the Maida area of Jaynagar, and when he came for it, he was arrested, police said.

After the arrest, the factory was busted. A pond behind the two-room house was used to hide the arms, they said.

Police said Shiekh, a big arms dealer in the area, was being interrogated, and efforts were on to identify his associates. PTI CORR SOM