Kalyani, Sep 27 (PTI) A social media influencer was arrested in West Bengal's Nadia district for allegedly making derogatory comments against the armed forces, an official said on Saturday.
The man, identified as Biswajit Biswas aka 'Fit Biswajit', was arrested from the Dhantala police station area on Friday, they said.
His remarks triggered widespread outrage, with many calling them an insult to the pride of the nation. Several ex-servicemen and family members of soldiers demanded strict penal action against him.
Biswas, who has over 3.3 lakh followers on Facebook, later apologised for his comments, saying he "deeply regrets hurting sentiments." However, police arrested him on the basis of a complaint lodged on Thursday.
He was produced in a court on Saturday and was remanded to judicial custody, police said. PTI COR AMR SOM
West Bengal: Influencer arrested for comments against armed forces
