West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination results out, 99.63 pc clears test

Kolkata, June 6 (PTI) An impressive 99.63 per cent of 1,13,492 candidates successfully cleared this year's West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE), officials said on Thursday.

WBJEE board chairman Malayendu Saha told reporters that among the successful candidates are 34,342 girls and 26,462 aspirants from outside the state.

Kingshuk Patra from Bankura Zilla School topped the list followed by Subhradeep Paul from Kalyani University Experimental High School and Bibaswan Biswas from Bishop Morrow School, Krishnanagar.

North 24 Parganas district emerged as the frontrunner with the highest number of successful candidates, totaling 10,489, followed closely by Purba Medinipur with 7,331 qualifiers. In contrast, Kolkata registered a comparatively lower number of qualifiers, with only 6,338 candidates securing success.

West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee conveyed her heartfelt congratulations to the successful candidates through a social media post. She expressed her pride in their achievements and encouraged them to continue striving for excellence. Additionally, she extended words of encouragement to candidates who did not qualify, urging them to remain determined and focused on their aspirations.