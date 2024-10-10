Kolkata, Oct 10 (PTI) BJP president JP Nadda visited the Ramakrishna Mission's headquarters Belur Math in Howrah on Thursday morning.

Nadda, the Union health minister, arrived on a day-long tour to Kolkata around 11 am.

Accompanied by state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar and leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari, he went to Belur Math on the auspicious occasion of Maha Saptami.

Later in the day, he will visit the Durga Puja pandal of Santosh Mitra Square in central Kolkata, and then attend a meeting of notable personalities organised to express gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for the Centre's decision to declare Bengali as a classical language. PTI BSM SOM