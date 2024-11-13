West Bengal: Local TMC leader shot dead in Jagaddal, 1 held

Kolkata: A local TMC leader was shot dead in Jagaddal near Kolkata on Wednesday, police said.

Ashok Shaw, a former TMC president of Bhatpara Ward No 12, was shot multiple times when he was standing in front of a tea stall, a few hundred metres away from the Jagaddal police station in North 24 Parganas district, they said.

Crude bombs were also hurled simultaneously, targetting him, they added.

Shaw was rushed to the nearby Bhatpara State General Hospital where he died, police said.

In the evening, a person was arrested in connection with the murder, an officer said.

A few others, who were also injured in the attack, were undergoing treatment in the hospital, he said.

Barrackpore's Police Commissioner Alok Rajoria said, "We have started an investigation. Interrogation of the suspects is underway. We haven't found any political connection to this killing."