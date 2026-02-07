West Bengal LoP alleges signature of micro-observers forged to validate 'doubtful' voters

Kolkata, Feb 7 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday alleged that signatures of micro-observers were forged to validate "doubtful" voters in some specific polling booths.
Interacting with the media persons at the airport, the senior BJP leader said the CEO's office would be relocated shortly. "The CEO office will be moved to the Shipping Corporation of India building in the next three to four days," Adhikari said.
Adhikari alleged that at several locations, the documentation of micro-observers was compromised.
"In several booths, the signatures of the micro-observer have been forged. The voters marked 'Red' (doubtful) were turned 'Green' (validated)," he alleged.
Adhikari also touched upon the recent unrest in Beldanga, asserting that "what happened in Beldanga was violence, it was not a political fight".
Responding to these allegations, TMC spokesperson Jaiprakash Mazumdar dismissed Adhikari's claims, suggesting that the BJP leader was avoiding the real issues facing the electorate.
"The role of micro-observer is itself in question, and they will be out after hearing at the Supreme Court on Monday. Opposition is not speaking about the harassment of people in the name of logical discrepancies," Mazumdar stated.
"Names are being deleted... today we have seen how many living voters have been shown as dead by the Election Commission," he claimed.