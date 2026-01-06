West Bengal: Main accused in attack on police in Sandeshkhali arrested

Kolkata, Jan 6 (PTI) The main accused in the attack on police personnel in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali was arrested on Tuesday, officials said.

With this, a total of 13 people have been arrested in connection with the incident, they said.

On the basis of a tip-off, police arrested Musa Molla from Hulo Para in the Nazat police station area, they added.

Six policemen were injured, and a police vehicle was vandalised in the attack on Friday night when police went to Boyermari village in Sandeshkhali to arrest Mollah, accused of illegally occupying land and water bodies for pisciculture.

A large police contingent later brought the situation under control.

Molla, known as a TMC leader in the area, was a supporter of jailed strongman Sheikh Shajahan.