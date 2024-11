Gurugram, Nov 27 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man to 20 years in jail for raping a 13-year-old girl four years ago and also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on the convict.

In 2020, the Gurugram Police arrested Mamnu Miyan, a native of West Bengal's South Dinajpur district for raping the girl.

The court of additional session judge Ashwani Kumar on Tuesday sentenced the accused to 20 years in jail and imposed a fine on him, a police spokesperson said. PTI COR NSD NSD