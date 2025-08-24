West Bengal man missing for 12 years reunited with kin by NGO in Maharashtra

Thane, Aug 24 (PTI) A mentally challenged man, missing for the last 12 years, has been reunited with his West Bengal-based family by a social organisation in Maharashtra, its representatives said on Sunday.

Safikul (43), resident of Birbhum district in West Bengal, had wandered away from his home in a state of mental distress 12 years ago, they said.

His family had no knowledge of his whereabouts until he was admitted to Savita Ashram, which helps destitutes and is run by the Jeevan Aanand Sanstha, with the assistance of Kudal police at Pandur village in Sindhudurg district five months ago.

The institution's trustee, Kisan Choure, said he spent five months communicating with Safikul to trace his family.

He said Safikul's conversations were soft and often unclear, but through persistent effort, they was able to piece together clues about his origins.

"Using these hints, I turned to Google Search and was finally able to trace Safikul's village, district and eventually his family," he said.

The Birbhum district control room, local police and gram panchayat representatives also help in the effort, he said.

Safikul connected with his brother, Azharul Islam, for the first time in 12 years via a video call last week and it was an emotional moment for everyone, Choure said.

Azharul and another relative travelled from West Bengal to the ashram to take Safikul back home on Friday, he added. PTI COR GK