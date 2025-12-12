West Bengal: Man sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping girl during Durga Puja

Ranaghat (WB), Dec 12 (PTI) A 55-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years in jail by a court in West Bengal's Nadia district for raping a girl when she was visiting her relative's house during Durga Puja.

The incident took place on October 13, 2021, in the Santipur police station area, after the 12-year-old girl was lured away by the convict from her relative's house.

Describing the crime as heinous and deeply disturbing, a special POCSO court in Ranaghat sentenced the man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

The court also imposed a fine on the convict and directed compensation for the survivor under the Victim Compensation Scheme.