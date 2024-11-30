West Bengal native held for murdering wife in Kerala

Kochi, Nov 30 (PTI)A West Bengal native allegedly hacked his wife to death at Perumbavoor here on Saturday, police said.

Shiba Bahadoor Chetri, hailing from Moorshidabad was taken into custody of Ernakulam rural police on charges of killing his wife Mamani Chetri, 39, according to the police.

Police said, the couple was residing at Bhai Colony, Palakkattuthazham, here and a quarrel erupted between them around 7.30 am.

"Subsequently, the accused hacked her using a machete, and though she was rushed to a private hospital in Perumbavoor she succumbed to the injuries," said an officer with Perumbavoor police station.

"It is suspected that he committed the murder suspecting her chastity, however the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained," he further stated.

A team under Ernakulam Rural SP Dr Vaibhav Saxena has commenced an inquiry into the case, he added. PTI ARM ARM ROH