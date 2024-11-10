West Bengal: Newborn rescued from outside railway station, suspected traffickers arrested

Kolkata, Nov 10 (PTI) A newborn was rescued and two persons were arrested from outside a railway station in West Bengal's Howrah district on Sunday, an officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the CID nabbed the duo along with the two-day-old baby girl from outside the Shalimar railway station in the B Garden police station area, he said.

Those arrested were suspected to be members of an inter-state trafficking racket, he added.

The baby was admitted to the Howrah State General Hospital, the officer said.

Members of the Child Welfare Committee and NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan assisted the CID during the operation, he said. PTI SCH SOM