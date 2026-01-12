West Bengal observes birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda

Kolkata, Jan 12 (PTI ) The 163rd birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda was observed across West Bengal on Monday.

At Belur Math, the headquarters of the Ramakrishna Math and Mission, the celebrations began early with 'mangal arati' and special prayers.

Devotees from different parts of the state gathered since dawn to offer homage. Various programmes are scheduled to be held throughout the day.

The occasion is also observed as National Youth Day.

Various branches of the Ramakrishna Math and Mission, which Swami Vivekananda founded, took out processions in different parts of the state, with school students participating.

At Simla Street, Swami Vivekananda's birthplace in north Kolkata, Union minister Sukanta Majumdar and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari paid their floral tributes.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Swami Vivekananda's ideals of patriotism, social service and communal harmony continue to inspire people and remain a guiding force.

Banerjee said his teachings of love for the country, service to the poor and the afflicted, and the message of unity, peace and harmony have always inspired her.

"On the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, the symbol of India's indigenous spiritual consciousness, I offer my respectful salutations to him," she posted on X.

Banerjee said the path of harmony among all religions shown by Swami Vivekananda was the foundation of Bengal's social ethos.

She expressed hope that, inspired by Swami Vivekananda's ideals, people of Bengal "irrespective of religion or caste would continue to respect and love one another".

The CM also outlined several initiatives taken by the state government to honour Swami Vivekananda's legacy. PTI BSM SCH SOM