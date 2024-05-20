West Bengal: Over 32 pc voter turnout in 7 LS constituencies till 11 am

Kolkata, May 20 (PTI) A voter turnout of 32.70 per cent was recorded till 11 am in seven Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal that went to polls in the fifth phase, an Election Commission official said.

The Arambag (SC) parliamentary constituency registered the highest polling at 36.21 per cent followed by Uluberai at 33.98 per cent, Hooghly (33.78 per cent), Bangaon (SC) at 31.81 per cent, Sreerampur (31.74 per cent), Howrah (30.89 per cent) and Barrackpore (29.99 per cent), he said.

Polling began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

Till 11 am, the Chief Electoral Office (CEO), West Bengal, received 1,053 poll-related complaints, he said.

A total of 1,25,23,702 voters, comprising 63,51,320 men, 61,72,034 women and 348 belonging to the third gender, are eligible to exercise their franchise across 13,481 polling stations.

The commission has designated over 57 per cent of the polling stations as sensitive and deployed over 60,000 personnel of central forces, in addition to around 30,000 policemen.

The number of security forces deployed for this phase surpasses any of the earlier four phases in the state.

Altogether, 88 candidates are in the fray in the fifth phase, with the highest number of 15 nominees in Bongaon, where Union Minister Shantanu Thakur is contesting against TMC's Biswajit Das. PTI SCH RBT