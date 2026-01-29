West Bengal Police among best in country: Outgoing DGP

Kolkata, Jan 29 (PTI) West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar, who is set to retire on January 31, on Thursday said the state police is among the best in the country, and courage is its real strength while tacking with challenging situations.

In his farewell address here, Kumar said honesty and courage are the greatest weapons of the police.

“The West Bengal Police is among the best in the country. Every officer, from home guards to those in senior positions, contributes significantly,” he asserted.

“Honesty and courage are the greatest weapon of the police. Courage does not mean firing or resorting to action indiscriminately,” he said.

Kumar, who was felicitated by the force at the Police Bodyguard Lines in Alipore, also highlighted the role of the police in dealing with insurgency.

“Police have a significant role in countering Maoist activities. Officers face challenging situations regularly, and courage is their real strength,” he said.

Kumar had hogged headlines in February 2019, when the CBI conducted a raid at his residence in Kolkata, prompting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to stage a protest demonstration. PTI SCH RBT