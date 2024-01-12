West Bengal Police arrests Maoist leader carrying Rs 10 lakh reward on head

Kolkata, Jan 12 (PTI) West Bengal Police have arrested Maoist leader Sabyasachi Goswami alias Kishore carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head from Purulia district, a senior police officer said on Friday.

Goswami was arrested Thursday night from a jungle near the Jharkhand border, the police officer said.

"We had information about his movement near a jungle near the Jharkhand border and initiated a raid. Finally, we arrested him from the jungle near Chowniya", he told PTI.

A few rounds of bullets, one 9mm pistol and a few documents have been recovered from his possession, he said.

Goswami was on the most wanted list of NIA and was carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head.

"We will produce him in the court today", the officer added. PTI SCH RG