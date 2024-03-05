West Bengal police refuses to handover Sheikh Shajahan to CBI

Kolkata: The CBI team, which went to take Mamata Banerjee's close aide Sheikh Shajahan following the Calcutta High Court order on Tuesday, had to return empty-handed.

West Bengal CID did not hand over custody of Sheikh Shahjahan to CBI saying that the state government went to the Supreme Court regarding this matter.

The agency team also reached the CID office in Kolkata with paramilitary forces to take custody of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh, who was arrested by the state police on February 29 in connection with the attack.

Earlier in the day, a high court bench headed by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam had directed that the probe in the attack case be transferred to the CBI and the custody of Sheikh be handed over to the central agency by 4.30 pm on Tuesday.

The order was challenged by the West Bengal Government before the Supreme Court within hours.