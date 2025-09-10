West Bengal Police sets up helpline for tourists stranded in Nepal

Kolkata, Sep 10 (PTI) In a bid to assist tourists from West Bengal stranded in Nepal, the state police has established a dedicated helpline to facilitate their safe return through Darjeeling district.

Taking to X, the police announced the initiative, stating that the helpline is aimed at providing assistance to those trying to return to India via Panitanki or Pashupati check-posts.

"West Bengal Police has set up a dedicated helpline for tourists stranded in Nepal. If you or someone you know requires assistance for returning to India through Panitanki or Pashupati check-posts in Darjeeling district, please contact on the numbers given below. Mobile/Whatsapp number: 9147889078. Landline number: 0354-2252057," the post read.

The helpline is operational for both WhatsApp and voice calls, offering tourists a direct line to seek help regarding documentation, travel coordination, and any emergency support required for crossing the border safely.

Officials said the move comes in the wake of ongoing political unrest in Nepal.

Demonstrators torched the residences of senior leaders, stormed party offices, vandalised Parliament, and left the ruling dispensation rattled.

The trigger was the Oli government's controversial ban on social media, which snowballed into massive public outrage. A day earlier, police firing on protesters had claimed 19 lives, further fuelling anger on the streets.

The Darjeeling district administration is also working in coordination with border authorities and Nepalese officials to streamline the process.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday assured the tourists from the state, who have been stranded in the violence-hit Nepal, that her government is actively working to ensure their safe return in a couple of days. PTI PNT ACD