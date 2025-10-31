West Bengal Police to set up dedicated AI cell to enhance efficiency

Kolkata, Oct 31 (PTI) The West Bengal Police is all set to establish a dedicated Artificial Intelligence (AI) cell primarily to strengthen its technological framework, sources said on Friday.

An officer in the rank of Additional Director General (ADG) will head the unit.

"In order to promote AI and related emerging technologies for enhancing efficiency, transparency and service delivery, it has been decided to constitute an Artificial Intelligence (Al) Cell in West Bengal Police Directorate with immediate effect," according to an order issued in this connection.

The Cell shall serve as the nodal unit for matters related to the introduction, integration, and governance of Artificial Intelligence in the organisation, it added.

"The officer will oversee the formulation of the Cell's operational structure and policy framework. Officers in the ranks of Inspector General (IG), Deputy Inspector General (DIG) or Superintendent of Police (SP) will be part of the cell," he said.

They will handle coordination, documentation and monitoring of projects undertaken by the unit, he added.

Two technical experts will assist officers in implementing and evaluating AI-based initiatives.

Additional specialists with experience may also be appointed when required, the sources said.

The AI Cell will function under the administrative control of Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar and will be based at Bhawani Bhavan, the state police headquarters, he said.

The state government will provide necessary financial and administrative support for the project.

"Meetings of the cell will be held every two weeks to discuss the formulation of policies, strategic planning and use of AI in administrative decision-making," the officer said.

The unit will also be tasked with drafting a policy framework to ensure transparency in AI applications and conducting training programmes on artificial intelligence for police personnel, he said. PTI SCH NN