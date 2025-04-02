West Bengal: Power minister directs officers to ensure uninterrupted supply during summer

Kolkata, Apr 2 (PTI) West Bengal Power Minister Aroop Biswas on Wednesday reviewed preparations of his department in view of the severe heatwave and storm and rain forecast in the state.

Biswas directed the officers to ensure proper maintenance of infrastructure to meet the rising demand and make arrangements for an uninterrupted power supply throughout the state.

He also instructed them to implement swift normalisation procedures in case of any disaster triggered by storms.

He announced a round-the-clock control room for the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) to address power supply-related grievances.

The control room could be reached at 8900793503 and 8900793504, he said.

The meeting was attended by top officers of the department.