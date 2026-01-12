West Bengal: Rare frost blankets parts of Purulia as mercury dips sharply

Kolkata: As Purulia in West Bengal shivered under record low temperatures over the last few days, frost appeared in parts of the district, covering farmlands and vegetation, in an unusual sight for the region, officials said.

Frost was seen on grassy fields, haystacks, bamboo poles, iron pipes and even four-wheelers, sparking comparisons with Sikkim and Darjeeling.

What has been witnessed in Purulia is "ground frost", a phenomenon where ice crystals form directly on surfaces due to favourable atmospheric conditions, an official said.

"Similar conditions were last recorded in the Begunkodor area of the district six years ago, on December 28, 2019," he said.

"This season, the phenomenon resurfaced Wednesday onwards, coinciding with record-breaking cold," he added.

Last week, Purulia recorded a minimum temperature of 4 degrees C, an all-time low, nearly matching Darjeeling's winter readings, according to the IMD.

Till Saturday, the mercury hovered around the 4-degree mark, while Darjeeling remained in the 3-degree bracket. On Sunday, the district recorded 5 degrees Celsius, compared to Darjeeling's 3.6.

The district has consistently recorded lower temperatures than Kalimpong and Gangtok.

"On Sunday morning, frost covered grass in the Sitakund area of Ayodhya hilltop, while a nearby resort vehicle was seen draped in a white layer," the official said.

"Frost sightings were reported from Bandoan's Danga village, the Satymela area on the Jhalda-Khamar Road, and Supurdi village in the Begunkodor panchayat along the Murguma route," he added.

Locals and tourists were amazed by the sight of the white layer.

"We are enjoying the cold. Haystacks are completely covered with ice. We didn't expect to see frost right here in Purulia," said Monalisa Mahato, a local.

Dhruvajyoti Chattopadhyay of the Purulia District Science Centre said it should not be confused with snowfall.

"This is frost deposition. When temperatures stay above zero but below 5 degrees, frost can form anywhere, not just in Purulia. Clear skies, pollution-free air and still wind conditions are essential, all of which have prevailed here for several days," he told PTI.

Geography teacher Sanjay Kumar Mishra of Arsha New Integrated Government School explained that frost forms when the dew point falls below zero degrees Celsius, causing water vapour to transform directly into ice crystals instead of liquid droplets.

Somnath Mahapatra, an agriculture technology assistant responsible for temperature monitoring, said, "Purulia’s winter this year has shattered all past records. The minimum temperature has never dropped to 4 degrees C before."