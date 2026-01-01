West Bengal rings in New Year with parties, picnics, prayers

Kolkata, Jan 1 (PTI) Large gatherings were seen at various tourist destinations across West Bengal on Thursday as people stepped out in large numbers to welcome the New Year.

In Kolkata, people thronged the Alipore Zoo, Eco Park, Nicco Park and Victoria Memorial, braving the winter chill.

Devotees gathered in large numbers at the Kashipur Udyan Bati and Dakshineswar Kali temple to observe Kalpataru Diwas, an annual religious festival of the Ramakrishna Math monastic order.

Other religious shrines such as the Kalighat temple in south Kolkata, the Tarapith temple in Birbhum, and Tarakeshwar in Hooghly district also witnessed huge gatherings with devotees queuing up since morning.

Special services were also held in various churches in the state to mark the beginning of 2026.

Governor CV Ananda Bose extended greetings to the people on the occasion.

"May there be peace, prosperity and happiness everywhere," he said.

As the state government declared a holiday, office-goers too made the most of the day, spending time with their families at movie theatres or indulging in gastronomic delights at eateries.

Picnic spots across the state also witnessed a heavy rush of visitors.

The sea resorts of Digha, Tajpur and Mandarmani in Purba Medinipur district, and the hill stations of Darjeeling and Kalimpong were also teeming with tourists, most of whom woke up early to witness the year's first sunrise.

Park Street, the high street of Kolkata, was tastefully illuminated, drawing revellers of all ages till midnight. Restaurants and bars along the stretch reported brisk business amid high footfall.

To manage the rush, the Kolkata Metro operated additional services with late-night departures on New Year's Eve.

Police said security has been strengthened across the state, especially in public hotspots, in view of the New Year celebrations. PTI dc SOM