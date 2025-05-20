West Bengal: Santragachi works lead to cancellation, short-termination of many Howrah trains

Kolkata, May 20 (PTI) A few trains to and from the Howrah station were cancelled due to development works at the Santragachi railway yard, inconveniencing passengers.

In a bid to avoid cancellation, some trains were being short-terminated and short-originated from Kharagpur, an official of the South Eastern Railway said.

The cancellations are owed to the cascading effect of development works at Santragachi on Sunday, leading to some teething problems which are being rectified, he said.

"Situation is getting better day by day and we expect train movement to and from Howrah to get normal from Wednesday," he said.

Among the trains cancelled were Howrah-Purulia-Howrah Express and Digha-Howrah Express on Tuesday and Wednesday, and Howrah-Bhubaneswar-Howrah Express on Tuesday, he added. PTI AMR SOM